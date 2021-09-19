FBI investigates 2 bombs found near northern Michigan stores

The United States Postal Service logo is seen on a mailbox outside a post office in Los Angeles, California, August 17, 2020. – The United States Postal Service is popularly known for delivering mail despite snow, rain or heat, but it faces a new foe in President Donald Trump. Ahead of the November 3 elections in which millions of voters are expected to cast ballots by mail due to the coronavirus, Trump has leveled an unprecedented attack at the USPS, opposing efforts to give the cash-strapped agency more money as part of a big new virus-related stimulus package, even as changes there have caused delays in mail delivery. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

CHEBOYGAN, Mich. (AP) — The FBI said two explosive devices recently found outside cellphone stores in northern Michigan are believed to be linked to letters found last month in the Upper Peninsula.

The bombs, which were discovered and defused Thursday, were found in suspicious packages left outside a Verizon store in Cheboygan and an AT&T store in Sault Ste. Marie. The FBI and Michigan State Police said in a statement that they believe the devices are related to a series of letters discovered in the Upper Peninsula last month.

The letters claimed to be from the “Coalition for Moral Telecommunications” and made demands of telecommunications companies. They were found at several telecommunications tower sites, according to the FBI.

Cheboygan authorities said emergency personal were dispatched around 9 a.m. Thursday after an employee reported a suspicious package near the door of the business. A bomb was found inside, which authorities removed and defused. A similar device was reported in Sault St. Marie.

The FBI said both devices were found in U.S. Postal Service boxes which were sealed with black duct tape and placed outside the stores. Each one had “CMT” written on it and contained threatening notes addressed to the cellphone companies.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were investigating.