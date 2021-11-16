FBI looking for man who may have critical info on infant sexual assault victim

The images and descriptions depicted in this article may be disturbing to some. Reader discretion is advised.

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking anyone with information regarding the identity of the man or the room pictured below to call the FBI’s tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI or to submit a tip here.

The FBI believes the man in the images may have information regarding the identity of an infant sexual exploitation victim.

The initial video of the unidentified man, known as John Doe 45, was first recorded by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) in June 2020.

Data embedded within the video files show that the files were created between January 2019 and April 2019.

John Doe 45 is a white male with brown hair, a brown mustache and a brown beard. He is heard speaking English in the video and is likely between 30 and 40-years-old.

Due to the images’ age, it is possible that he altered his appearance.