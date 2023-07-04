LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are updating the public on the search for missing 2-year-old girl Wynter Cole-Smith.

Wynter Cole-Smith went missing on Monday after police say she was kidnapped by her mother’s ex-boyfriend following a fight.

According to LPD Chief Ellery Sosebee, Wynter is still missing and the investigation is still ongoing.

Sosebee asked Michiganders to review a map of the alleged abductor’s route and report anything suspicious they see. He reminded citizens that knowingly withholding information that could lead to Wynter’s discovery could be a crime and could result in criminal charges.

He also asked residents to not share misinformation, as it harms the search.

The FBI issued a $25,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to Wynter being found.

You can call the FBI with information at 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit a tip at tips.fbi.gov.