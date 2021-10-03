FBI says person who threatened women online at University of Michigan’s campus not real threat

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WLNS) — The FBI says special agents from their Baltimore Division have interviewed a person who made threats against women at the University of Michigan.

The FBI says that the person has been cooperating with law enforcement and during their interview, the agents came to the conclusion that the person had “neither the means nor the opportunity to carry out the threat,”

There is no threat, now or in the future, to the University of Michigan from this person, the FBI said.

The FBI says that they are still reviewing the evidence in the case and they can’t give any more information as the process is ongoing, including the name of the person.

The University of Michigan Division of Public Safety and Security helped find the person making the threats.