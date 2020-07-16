FCC Approves New 3-Digit Suicide Hotline

Suicide is among the top 10 leading causes of death in the United States.

Now, the FCC hs voted to make dialing the life-saving suicide prevention hotline as simple as calling 9-1-1. Nancy Chen is here for you with more on this development.

Shelby Rowe was the director of a suicide crisis center ten years ago when she tried to take her own life.

She says the experience made her realize how hard it can be to ask for help in that paralyzing moment.

“It’s like telling someone in a tsunami, if only they could swim better, maybe they could survive. Like it doesn’t matter if you’re Michael Phelps, you’re not swimming yourself out of a tsunami. like we need help.

That help often comes in the form of reaching out to a loved one, or calling the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, currently a 10-digit number.

Now, the FCC has adopted new rules that will make it just three digits.

Dialing 9-8-8 would instantly connect callers with trained counselors at local crisis centers.

“It’s a game changer. And I think it’s intuitive for most people, that now when you dial an emergency, every child knows that number, 911 of course that’s what you dial.”

Suicide rates in the U.S. have risen in the past two decades. Last year, Lifeline connected 2.1 million calls to a crisis center.

More than 48,000 people died by suicide in the US in 2018, and there was a 35 percent increase in the rate of suicides from 1999 to 2018.

Bob Gebbia is the president of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and says there are multiple factors behind the rise.

“There’s generally an underlying mental health condition – anxiety, depression, substance use, with a combination of life events and stressors that for many, can become overwhelming.”

Rowe is now a suicide prevention manager in Oklahoma and says she supports removing any barriers to getting help.

Having a really easy to remember three-digit number, it’s going to help save lives.”

Experts say the three-digit hotline also emphasizes that mental health crises are just as critical as other emergencies.