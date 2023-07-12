LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A new drug to treat Alzheimer’s disease has just been approved by the FDA- and although there are more steps in the approval process, it’s one step closer to buying Michiganders more time.

Judith Heidebrink, Neurologist and Clinical Core Co-lead of the Michigan Alzheimer’s Disease Center at the University of Michigan Health said the goal is to keep people independent for a longer period of time.

“The hope is that it’s going to buy them more time; more time to be independent, more time to continue driving safely; to be alone safely, to spend quality time with friends and family,” Heidebrink said.

Heidebrink said Lecanemab slows the progression of symptoms in individuals with early Alzheimer’s, which she said does not just have a biological impact but a clinical benefit as well.

According to Heidebrink, the drug removes something called Amyloid plaques in the brain- which is one of the signature features of Alzheimer’s disease.

In the clinical trials, Heidebrink said she has seen less of the overall decline in a combination of factors such as memory, judgment and reasoning.

“It’s really looking at the combination of those factors, in the clinical trials and it shows that as individuals do progress, we see less of that decline when individuals receive the treatment compared to in the trial or placebo,” Heidebrink said.

Heidebrink said they hope to be able to offer this treatment to patients in the coming months.