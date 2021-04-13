BREAKING: FDA calls for pause in use of Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine

FILE – In this March 25, 2021 file photo, a box of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is shown in a refrigerator at a clinic in Washington state. A batch of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine failed quality standards and can’t be used, the drug giant said late Wednesday, March 31, 2021. The drugmaker didn’t say how many doses were lost, and it wasn’t clear how the problem would impact future deliveries. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

WASHINGTON (WLNS)– On Tuesday the FDA announced the agency was calling for a pause in the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

Today FDA and @CDCgov issued a statement regarding the Johnson & Johnson #COVID19 vaccine. We are recommending a pause in the use of this vaccine out of an abundance of caution. — U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) April 13, 2021

According to officials, as of yesterday, more than 6.8 million doses of the vaccine have been administered in the U.S. CDC & FDA are reviewing data involving 6 reported U.S. cases of a rare & severe type of blood clot in individuals after receiving the vaccine.

Right now, these adverse events appear to be extremely rare.

The CDC will convene a meeting of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) on Wednesday to further review these cases and assess their potential significance. The FDA will review that analysis as it also investigates these cases.

The FDA says they take vaccine side effects seriously, and will hold a news conference on YouTube at 10 A.M to provide more information.