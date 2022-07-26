LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. has now voluntarily recalled two AIVIA Whey Protein & Power Herbs meal replacement products.

The recall is a result of the products’ labels not declaring milk inside.

Products recalled:

The products affected were distributed between September 1, 2021, and July 20, 2022, throughout the United States.

Currently, there have been no illnesses or deaths reported.

However, there is the potential for customers with a milk allergy to have a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they eat the products.

Customers can throw away the product(s) and still receive a full product credit.

Affected customers with questions can reach the company at (800) 223-8225, or email productrecall@natr.com