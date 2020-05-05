FDA says RITZ peanut butter cracker sandwiches mislabeled as cheese

Shoppers make their way past Nabisco Ritz crackers at Costco Wholesale in Las Vegas on Thursday, May 26, 2005. Costco Wholesale Corp. earnings rose 6 percent in the last quarter. (AP Photo/Laura Rauch)

EAST HANOVER, NJ (WLNS) – Mondelēz Global LLC announced today a voluntary recall of a limited amount of RITZ Cheese Cracker Sandwiches Family Size (21.6 oz. carton) product in the United States.

This recall is being conducted because the outer packaging indicates that the product is Cheese variety, while the individually-wrapped product contained in the package is Peanut Butter variety.

The outer carton does, however, provide an allergen advisory statement indicating that the product “May contain peanuts.”

In addition, the inner package contains 16, 1.35oz. individually-wrapped six-cracker sandwiches that are properly labeled as RITZ Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches and declare peanut as an ingredient. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanut may risk serious or life- threatening allergic reactions by consuming this product.

This recall is limited exclusively to the RITZ Cheese Cracker Sandwiches Family Size (21.6 oz. carton) product with Best When Used By Dates listed in the grid below, available at retail stores nationwide. No other RITZ products, Mondelēz Global LLC products nor any other geographies outside the U.S. are included in or affected by this recall.

There have been no reports of injury or illness reported to Mondelēz Global to date related to this product and we are issuing this recall as a precaution.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the product containing peanut was distributed in outer packaging that did not list “peanut butter” in the ingredient statement. Corrective actions are being taken to help ensure that this issue does not recur.

Consumers who have this product should discard any product they may have. Consumers can contact the company at 1-844-366-1171, 24 hours a day to get more information about the recall, and Consumer Relations specialists are available Monday-Friday, 9am to 6pm EST.

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.