February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness and Prevention Month

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 14: Heart shaped balloons are displayed in the flower district on Valentine’s Day on February 14, 2020 in New York City. Across Manhattan and the nation, couples are celebrating their love on Valentine’s Day with flowers, cards and special meals. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

LANSING (WLNS):

Nearly 1.5 million high school students in the United States are physically abused by dating partners every year, yet only 33 percent of victims ever disclose the abuse.

According to NCADV, 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men have experienced some form of physical violence by an intimate partner.

In recognizing February as the month to prevent teen dating violence, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is urging all Michigan residents to educate themselves, their families and communities about this issue.

“As a mom of two teenage girls, nothing is more important to me than their safety,” said Gov. Whitmer in a news release. “Raising awareness about teen dating violence will help my girls and young Michiganders everywhere. Victims of dating violence need to know that they’re not alone, that they are believed, and that there are resources available to help them. The Division of Victim Services within the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is among the important advocates for victims.”

Forty three percent of college women and 28 percent of college men report experiencing either abuse or controlling behaviors in a dating relationship.

If you or someone you know is in an abusive relationship and needs support, call the Teen Dating Abuse Helpline at 1-866-331-9474 or text “loveis” to 22522.To find a local domestic violence or sexual assault program provider near you, visit the Michigan Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence provider directory. LGBTQ+ youth in crisis can reach out to The Trevor Project 24/7 at 1-866-488-7386 or text/chat at www.thetrevorproject.org/help.