Fed relief money coming to MI hospitals

Michigan hospitals that are treating COVID-19 patients are set to see millions of dollars in federal relief money.

The Department of Health and Human Services is sending $900,076,147 from the Provider Relief Fund to high-impact providers, which are hospitals with large numbers of COVID-19 inpatient admissions through April 10.

395 hospitals accounted for 71 percent of COVID-19 inpatient admissions reported to HHS from nearly 6,000 hospitals around the country.

Rural providers, some already stretched thin financially, will receive $326,157,529 in federal funds and hospitals will receive $95,602,315 to treat low-income and uninsured patients.

As healthy patients delay care and cancel elective services, rural hospitals are struggling to keep their doors open.

>>>See the state and county breakdown (a pdf)

“These new payments are being distributed to healthcare providers who have been hardest hit by the virus: $12 billion to facilities admitting large numbers of COVID-19 patients and $10 billion to providers in rural areas, who are already working on narrow margins,” said HHS Secretary Alex Azar.

Eligible providers will begin receiving funds in the coming days.