Fed relief money coming to MI hospitals

Michigan
Michigan hospitals that are treating COVID-19 patients are set to see millions of dollars in federal relief money.

The Department of Health and Human Services is sending $900,076,147 from the Provider Relief Fund to high-impact providers, which are hospitals with large numbers of COVID-19 inpatient admissions through April 10.

395 hospitals accounted for 71 percent of COVID-19 inpatient admissions reported to HHS from nearly 6,000 hospitals around the country.

Rural providers, some already stretched thin financially, will receive $326,157,529 in federal funds and hospitals will receive $95,602,315 to treat low-income and uninsured patients.

As healthy patients delay care and cancel elective services, rural hospitals are struggling to keep their doors open.

“These new payments are being distributed to healthcare providers who have been hardest hit by the virus: $12 billion to facilities admitting large numbers of COVID-19 patients and $10 billion to providers in rural areas, who are already working on narrow margins,” said HHS Secretary Alex Azar.

Eligible providers will begin receiving funds in the coming days.

