Federal court says state’s independent candidate requirements are unconstitutional

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A federal judge has ruled that the requirements for independent candidates to get on the ballot in Michigan are unconstitutional.

Right now, in order to appear on the ballot, an independent candidate must submit 30,000 signatures from valid Michigan voters. Additionally, those signatures must include at least 100 each from seven of Michigan’s 14 congressional districts. Candidates for the Republican, Democratic, and Libertarian parties are chosen at nominating conventions.

The requirements were challenged by Christopher Graveline, who argued that they posed an unreasonable barrier when he ran for Michigan attorney general in 2018.

The courts agreed. On Monday, the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the rulings of lower courts in Garveline’s favor. The judges said in the ruling that the provisions are not “narrowly drawn to advance compelling state interests,” and so violate the Constitution.

The lower court rulings happened shortly before the 2020 election, so those courts created an interim rule setting the threshold at 12,000 signatures for independent candidates, which will expire when the Michigan legislature passes a new permanent rule to replace it. Monday’s decision keeps that limit intact. The original geographic requirements are also still intact.

Click here to read the full opinion from the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals.