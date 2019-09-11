Federal government plans to ban flavors used in e-cigarettes

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - The Michigan Senate on Wednesday approved a resolution to designate September 11th through the 17th as “Michigan Patriot Week.”

“This is a solemn tribute to those who have died to preserve our liberty and a celebration of the American founding ideal that built this great nation,” said Sen. Ruth Johnson, R-Holly, who sponsored the bill. “It is a week to remember that freedom isn’t free and that we need to ensure the next generation understands and appreciates the founding ideals that over a million Americans have died to protect.”

Nationally, a bipartisan resolution was introduced to the U.S. Senate to designate September 11th through the 17th as Patriot Week.

Senators Gary Peters (D-MI) and John Kennedy (R-LA) introduced the resolution today to honor the victims of the September 11th terrorist attacks, celebrate Constitution Day on the 17th and encourage students to learn more about the history of the United States.

“As we pause to remember those we lost on 9/11 and pay tribute to the selfless sacrifice of the first responders who courageously ran into harm’s way to save lives, it is important that we come together and reflect on what unites us as Americans,” said Senator Peters.

“Today is a fitting time to celebrate the strength of the American spirit,” said Senator Kennedy.