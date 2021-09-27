Federal investigators say that misplaced air filter caused 2019 plane crash in Livingston County

HOWELL, Mich. (WLNS) — Federal investigators have now determined what caused a small plane to crash in southeastern Michigan two years ago.

The investigators say that a misplaced air filter screen likely caused the plane’s engine failure and crash.

A National Transportation Safety Board report says the filter became displaced and blocked air into the engine. The plane lost all power and crashed soon after taking off from Livingston County Spencer J. Hardy Airport near Howell.

Two men were killed in the crash, 64-year-old Delta airlines Pilot Phillip Colmer of Chelsea and 68-year-old Aircraft Mechanic, James Tafralian of Webberville.

Tafralian was well known in the skydiving community.