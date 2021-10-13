Federal judge denies MSU employee’s vaccine appeal, says doesn’t violate fundamental rights

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State’s University’s vaccine mandate was upheld by a federal judge on Friday, Oct. 8, saying that the school’s mandate doesn’t violate a plaintiff’s fundamental rights.

Jenna Norris is an employee at MSU and she sued the school and President Samuel L. Stanley for the school’s vaccine mandate.

Norris argued that her “natural immunity” to the virus should act in place of getting the vaccine.

U.S. District Judge Paul Maloney denied her request for a number of reasons.

Maloney says the MSU vaccine policy does not force the Plaintiff to forgo her rights to privacy and bodily autonomy, but if she chooses not to be vaccinated, she does not have the right to work at MSU at the same time.

Norris relied on testimony of an expert that said natural immunity is as good as the vaccine, but Maloney said that the plaintiff failed to show that the MSU vaccine mandate did not meet rational basis.

On the other hand, MSU said that they relied on numerous federal and state agencies that have studied the vaccine, which Maloney said is fair.

“Put plainly, even if there is vigorous ongoing discussion about the effectiveness of natural immunity, it is rational for MSU to rely on present federal and state guidance in creating its vaccine mandate.”



