DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) – Federal investigators have subpoenaed security camera footage and visitor logs from the United Auto Workers, according to a report The Detroit News.
The footage and logs at the Solidarity House are for the day a fire damaged the union’s headquarters amid a widespread bribery and embezzlement probe targeting labor leaders.
A team of federal agents from the FBI, Internal Revenue Service and Labor Department served the grand jury subpoena on the UAW within days of the July 13 fire at the UAW’s riverfront headquarters along East Jefferson Avenue, according to two sources familiar with the investigation.
The corruption investigation has implicated several former UAW officials, including former Presidents Gary Jones and Dennis Williams, and exposed the union to possible takeover by the federal government.
The grand jury subpoena reveals a new thread of the sprawling investigation into union officials receiving kickbacks and bribes, embezzling member dues and committing labor law crimes.
Federal officials expand investigation on UAW
DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) – Federal investigators have subpoenaed security camera footage and visitor logs from the United Auto Workers, according to a report The Detroit News.