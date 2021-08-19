Federal prosecutors want 9 years in prison for Ty Garbin

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) – According to a new report from federal prosecutors, they’re recommending nine years in prison for Ty Garbin when he’s sentenced next week. He’s one of the men who took part in the plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

In a new court filing prosecutors say, he deserves credit for helping investigators, but are still calling for him to get nearly a decade behind bars.

Garbin pleaded guilty four months after he was arrested for the accusations.

As we learn more on the sentencing on this case, 6 News will keep you updated.