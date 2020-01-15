Federal scientists announce 2019 was the planet’s second-warmest year since modern record keeping began

Earth’s long-term warming trend can be seen in this visualization of NASA’s global temperature record, which shows how the planet’s temperatures are changing over time, compared to a baseline average from 1951 to 1980. The record is shown as a running five-year average.

Credits: NASA’s Scientific Visualization Studio/Kathryn Mersmann

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WLNS) – Last year was the planet’s second-warmest year since modern record keeping began in 1880, federal scientists announced today.



“2019 was obviously a scorcher for big parts of the globe—Australia, Alaska and the Arctic more generally,” said Climate Scientist Jonathan Overpeck and the Samuel A. Graham Dean of the University of Michigan School for Environment and Sustainability. “Global warming is getting out of control.”



Global surface temperatures in 2019 were second only to those of 2016 and continued the planet’s long-term warming trend.



“This relentless warming is at the beginning of a time of rapid climate change, and it is a time when we should be learning the lessons of how to build resilience and develop better approaches to planning and management,” said University of Michigan Professor of Climate and Space Sciences and Engineering at the College of Engineering, Richard Rood. “For the future, the good news to look forward to would be a substantial and sustained reduction of carbon dioxide emissions.”



The past five years have been the warmest of the last 140 years, according to a statement issued today by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.



The statement went on to say that every decade since the 1960s has been warmer than the one before it with the decade that just ended being the warmest decade on record.



“The decade that just ended is clearly the warmest decade on record,” said NASA’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies Director Gavin Schmidt. “Every decade since the 1960s clearly has been warmer than the one before.”



NASA’s temperature analyses incorporate surface temperature measurements from more than 20,000 weather stations.



“Unsurprisingly, 2010-19 is the hottest decade in modern times. Each year in this decade, carbon dioxide set a new record, and the increase continues at an alarming rate,” said Geology Professor Ben van der Pluijm of the University of Michigan Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences in the College of Literature, Science, and the Arts.



Weather dynamics often affect regional temperatures, so not every region on Earth experienced similar amounts of warming.



The Arctic region has warmed slightly more than three times faster than the rest of the world since 1970.



Rising temperatures in the atmosphere and ocean are contributing to the continued mass loss from Greenland and Antarctica and to increases in some extreme events, such as heat waves, wildfires, intense precipitation.



NOAA found the 2019 annual mean temperature for the contiguous 48 United States was the 34th warmest on record, giving it a “warmer than average” classification.