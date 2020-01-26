FedEx, Amazon warn customers about new nationwide text scam

FILE – In this June 26, 2019, file photo a FedEx truck drives in Philadelphia. Amazon said it will allow its third-party sellers to start using FedEx’s ground service again after banning them from using it for about a month during the busy holiday shopping season because FedEx purportedly wasn’t delivering on time. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Online shoppers waiting for a package to arrive may want to think twice before opening any delivery updates that are texted to them. FedEx and Amazon are warning customers about a new nationwide scam, according to CBS New York correspondent Tom Hanson.

People across the country are receiving text messages that claim to be from FedEx and ask you to set delivery preferences.

Justin Duino is managing editor of How-To Geek and he says, “Anyone that has a phone number could be a target.” Duino says people who click on the link are directed to a fake Amazon customer satisfaction survey. It then offers a free watch or other gifts as a reward. All you have to do is enter your credit card information to pay for shipping. According to Duino, “when you dig into it, it’s asking you to sign up for a trial to the company where they’ll charge you almost $100 a month.”

Security experts say they don’t know who is behind the scam and police in several states are warning people not to fall for it.

In a tweet from FedEx, the company told customers: “We do not send unsolicited texts or emails requesting money, package, or personal information. Suspicious messages should be deleted without being opened and reported to abuse@fedex.com.”

Have you received a suspicious text or e-mail that appears to be from us? Suspicious messages should be deleted without being opened and reported to abuse@fedex.com.



Here are more tips to protect your safety: https://t.co/sgedEYSNfF pic.twitter.com/fMnR5Pgn7K — FedEx (@FedEx) January 22, 2020

Duino says “If you don’t know the source and if you don’t trust whoever is sending it to you, you shouldn’t click on any links. If you do, I’d immediately exit out of them.” While it can be hard to tell the real messages from the fake ones, Duino’s golden rule is: think before you click.