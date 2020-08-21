Feds approve Whitmer request for more unemployment money for Michigan

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – There is good news today for people in Michigan who could be in line to receive an additional $300 per week in unemployment benefits.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s office, in a news release, said the United States Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA) has approved the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency’s application for funding.

“This is good news for the thousands of Michiganders who are still without work as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it’s still a short term band aid that falls short of what’s needed,” said Governor Whitmer.

The UIA estimates that under the program, about 910,000 Michiganders would receive at least $300 per week in supplemental benefits. The program allows for existing Unemployment Trust Fund payments delivered by Michigan’s Unemployment Insurance Agency to count as 25% matching funds required for participation. Eligible claimants will be paid benefits retroactive to August 1. It is unclear at this time how long funding for the program will last.

At this time, claimants do not have to take any action to receive the additional benefit amount provided by the program.

The additional benefits will be added automatically for all claimants who are eligible to receive at least $100 in weekly unemployment benefit payments.

This includes claimants receiving any type of regular unemployment insurance benefits as well as those receiving Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits.