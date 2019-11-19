Feds met with UAW official about corruption charges

FILE – In this March 11, 2019 file photo, Gary Jones, president of the United Auto Workers union addresses delegates to the union’s bargaining convention in Detroit. In recent years, Detroit automakers have been at relative peace with the UAW union because times have been good and profit-sharing checks have been fat. That all could change this week when talks open Monday, July 15 on new four-year contracts with the union representing 142,000 workers across the nation. Auto companies want to cut labor costs and end a gap with those at foreign-owned factories in the U.S. At bargaining convention in March, Jones told delegates that the union is raising strike pay and said the union would walk out if necessary. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

DETROIT (AP) – Federal prosecutors in Detroit say they traveled to St. Louis last week to provide documents and determine if a United Auto Workers official would consider a plea deal in a corruption investigation.

The disclosure was made in a court filing Tuesday. Vance Pearson is a UAW regional director based in Missouri. He’s charged with embezzlement, fraud and conspiracy, but the September criminal complaint was a temporary step. He hasn’t been indicted.

Pearson’s attorney declined to comment. Pearson was placed on leave in October.

He was promoted to his post after his boss, Gary Jones, became UAW president in 2018. Jones is also under scrutiny: His suburban Detroit house was raided last summer, and he took a leave of absence on Nov. 3.