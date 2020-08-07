Feel Good Friday: Jackson man helps bring a child’s imagination to life

Tanner is a six year old boy with autism, but more importantly he’s a kid with a big imagination, and love for trains. The Polar Express is his favorite, and his mom Jenny wanted to do something special, by finding him a full size train set for her son. She saved up for an entire year.

“He has been obsessing about it, and he just loves trains so much that I thought you know that would be really cool,” said Jenny Stephens.

She searched online, and quickly realized how expensive something like that can be, and then she turned to Facebook. There she found Tony Hall from The Jackson Makerspace. He came in to use his own love for creating, to build a larger than life train to help tanner live out his imagination.

“This kid is going to drive his train to the North Pole you know, and he’s going to do all kinds of stuff, and I figure it will be memories that will stick with him forever,” said Builder at The Makerspace, Tony Hall.

The train is made up entirely of renewable parts, like a fire hydrant, and even a car hood, and while Tony hopes to give Tanner something to remember, for him, this project has forever changed his life, and helped him to move on from his own difficult days.

“It’s allowed me to move forward after starting to build this, and opportunities that I never thought would come, have all of a sudden started coming,” said Hall.

The train is not quite ready to go home to Tanner just yet. It still needs a paint job, and a few more touch ups, but it’s safe to say Tanner has a new favorite train, and a new friend.