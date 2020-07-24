Feel Good Friday: Korean War vet graduates high school at 87 years old

Ed Sanders is 87 years young, and says in life he had three goals.

“I wanted to learn to fly, and I did it at 15. I wanted to be in the Air Force, and I was, and then I wanted to graduate,” said Korean War Veteran, Ed Sanders.

It’s that last goal of graduating high school, that he was still trying to knock off the list, but at the time he had other plans.

“My love for flying in the eleventh grade. The Korean War was about over, and I wanted to be in the Korean War. I wanted to fight for my country.”

So fight he did. With his love for flying, he flew B-47 bombers, but he never lost track of his education. Sanders took classes while in the Air Force, but he never got his diploma, and after his time over seas he ran into a little trouble tracking down his records.

“When I got home I tried, and tried to do it, but the records had burned.”

He nearly gave up. Then, more than 50 years later.

“My son here Gary said lets go down, and talk to Jackson High. Lets go down, and talk to them. I kind of hesitated because I didn’t think he would get anywhere.”

That’s when he talked to the principal, and record keeper hoping to find something.

“She looked it up and my records were still there, and so she got the principal, and they got together, and said they could do it.”

Flying dangerous fighter planes all over the world couldn’t stop him, and the virus wont either, and now with his diploma in hand, his list is officially complete.

“Now I’ve done all three of them, and I feel really really great about it.”

Today, he says his greatest gift is his family, who have supported him the entire way.

I guess I’m awfully lucky, and now I’m able to graduate, and yeah I feel really really lucky.

Jackson high school is set to have its graduation ceremony on August 8th, and Ed will be there to scratch the final thing of his ‘to-do’ list, and proving your never too old to learn something new, even at 87 years old.