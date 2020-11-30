Feeling creative? Now you can download free Lansing Coloring Book

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Calling all artists and even those who just want to unwind and get creative: the Lansing 5:01 group has created a #LoveLansing Coloring Book for you this holiday season.

It was madeby Lansing-based artist, Sara Pulver with Dear Ollie, iand it is available to you for FREE by downloading it from our website at https://lansing501.com/color

The Coloring Book offers drawings of many of the Lansing region’s most notable landmarks, restaurants, and cultural attractions– and Quality Dairy’s French Onion Chip Dip.

From Spartan Stadium to Lansing’s Capitol Building, to Potter Park Zoo and the MSU Dairy Store, this edition of the coloring book provides a fun activity for everyone, while proudly recognizing many of the things that make our region special.