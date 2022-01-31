‘Feels like freshman year again’: Students try to get back to normal in MSU return

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Thousands of Spartans are officially back in the classroom.

Students had spent the last three weeks online to start the spring semester as omicron spread was at an all-time high.

Whether it be by bus board bike or foot, the students said they are happy to be back but they admit the feeling is a bit strange.

“It feels like freshman year again when everything was in person,” said junior Casey Venn. “It’s kind of weird, but I think it’s fun, it’s way better than sitting in my apartment all day.”

“Back to normal is nice, but also just I don’t know, finally using campus to its full potential instead of being on a bed,” said junior Alyson Jensen.

Students explained why they were excited to return to the classroom. And for some like sophomore

Jason Hill, who started at MSU 4 semesters ago. Monday was his very first time in a classroom on campus.

“Last year as a freshman I was home in the fall and then in spring I came to campus but all the classes were online so I didn’t go in any buildings,” Hill said. “Then for this fall semester, I was taking a gap semester back at home getting some things situated back in Minnesota.”

“So this is the first time I’ve been on campus this academic year and now we’re in person so for those first three weeks it was kind of feeling like last year but now today is the first day,” Hill said.

MSU officials told 6 News Monday was a welcomed sight and they stand by their decision.

“Knowing that we would have a sharp increase in cases as a result of the omicron variant, this going online allowed us to provide some continuity,” said MSU spokesman Dan Olsen. “We’re happy to have the students back, we know the vast majority prefer to be in person and we’re hopeful for another spring semester for not only MSU, but also our students who we’re here to serve.”

We spoke with more than a dozen students off and on camera, everybody we talked to said the same.

“It’s going to be great now that we don’t have to find the same one or two places to do class like your room or the quiet study room downstairs,” Hill said. “Now we actually get to go and be in person.”