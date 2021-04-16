FEMA warns of people trying to scam those who’ve lost loved ones to COVID-19

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLNS) – The Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, is warning people that scammers are now targeting people who may need help holding funerals for loved ones who died of COVID-19.

FEMA has a program available to help cover the funeral costs for the victims of the pandemic. It offers up to $9,000 per funeral and up to $35,500 per applicant. Click here to apply for that funding.

However, the agency is warning that scammers are contacting people who may have recently lost someone to COVID-19 and offering to “help” them apply for that funding.

“FEMA has not sent any such notifications and we do not contact people before they register for assistance,” FEMA said in a fraud alert. Click here to read it for yourself.

Do not give any personal or financial information during unsolicited calls, even if the caller claims to be from a federal agency. That applies to information about deceased loved ones as well.

