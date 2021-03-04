Fiat Chrysler sends its last financial report as an independent company

The Stellantis sign is seen outside the Chrysler Technology Center, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Auburn Hills, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

MILAN, Italy (WLNS) – Fiat Chrysler is no more. The company, and French automaker PSA Peugot, sent their last financial statements as independent companies on Wednesday.

The two merged to form a new company, Stellantis, on January 16th. It’s now the world’s 4th-largest automaker.

Chrysler and Peugot contributed full-year profits to the new company, although the pandemic took a toll on those numbers. Fiat Chrysler reported around $2.3B in 2020, down 57% from 2019. PSA Peugot Groupe reported a bit over $2.6B, which was down about 32% from 2019.