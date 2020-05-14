Fight at Capitol over doll hanging from noose

Lansing, MI (WLNS) – A brief scuffle broke out during a protest at the State Capitol this morning.

According to our media partners at MLive, J. Scott Park, an MLive photographer, witnessed the fight break out after a man carrying a garbage can filled with a sign, an ax and an American flag removed the flag from the can.

Attached to the bottom of the flag was an unclothed doll with brown hair that was hanging from a noose.

When a protester tried to remove the doll, the fight began.

The man who had been carrying the doll ran onto the Capitol lawn where he was quickly surrounded by Michigan State Police and taken inside the building.

There was an incident between two demonstrators, in which one demonstrator tried to take a sign out of another demonstrator's hand. There are no injuries and no arrests were made. The victim is a 60-year-old male. — Michigan State Police (@MichStatePolice) May 14, 2020

A group of about 200 people gathered outside the Capitol to protest the state’s stay-at-home restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

