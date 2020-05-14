Fight at Capitol over doll hanging from noose

Michigan
Posted: / Updated:

Photo: J. Scott Park | MLive.com

Lansing, MI (WLNS) – A brief scuffle broke out during a protest at the State Capitol this morning.

According to our media partners at MLive, J. Scott Park, an MLive photographer, witnessed the fight break out after a man carrying a garbage can filled with a sign, an ax and an American flag removed the flag from the can.

Attached to the bottom of the flag was an unclothed doll with brown hair that was hanging from a noose.

When a protester tried to remove the doll, the fight began.

The man who had been carrying the doll ran onto the Capitol lawn where he was quickly surrounded by Michigan State Police and taken inside the building.

A group of about 200 people gathered outside the Capitol to protest the state’s stay-at-home restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

More from MLive: Fight erupts at Michigan Capitol over doll with noose around neck

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar