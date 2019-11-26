“Fill-a-cop-car” event this weekend to donate to food banks

Eaton County Law Enforcement Agencies will be holding their annual FILL-A-COP CAR event this Saturday, Nov. 30.
Patrons of the following stores are invited to donate non-perishable food items and all items donated will be given to area food banks.
The event takes place from 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at the following locations:
- Carl’s Supermarket in Dimondale
- Delta West Saginaw Meijer
- Delta Wal-Mart
- Charlotte Wal-Mart
- Dollar General in Potterville
- Delta Kroger’s
- Family Fare in Eaton Rapids
Law enforcement agencies accepting donations include:
- Eaton County Sheriff’s Office
- Eaton Rapids Police Department
- Michigan State Police
- Potterville Police Departmen
- Charlotte Police Department