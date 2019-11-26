“Fill-a-cop-car” event this weekend to donate to food banks

Eaton County Law Enforcement Agencies will be holding their annual FILL-A-COP CAR event this Saturday, Nov. 30.

Patrons of the following stores are invited to donate non-perishable food items and all items donated will be given to area food banks.

The event takes place from 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at the following locations:

Carl’s Supermarket in Dimondale

Delta West Saginaw Meijer

Delta Wal-Mart

Charlotte Wal-Mart

Dollar General in Potterville

Delta Kroger’s

Family Fare in Eaton Rapids

Law enforcement agencies accepting donations include: