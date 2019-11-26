“Fill-a-cop-car” event this weekend to donate to food banks

Michigan

by: Megan Schellong

Posted: / Updated:

Eaton County Law Enforcement Agencies will be holding their annual FILL-A-COP CAR event this Saturday, Nov. 30.

Patrons of the following stores are invited to donate non-perishable food items and all items donated will be given to area food banks. 

The event takes place from 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at the following locations:

  •  Carl’s Supermarket in Dimondale                              
  • Delta West Saginaw Meijer
  • Delta Wal-Mart                                                          
  • Charlotte Wal-Mart
  • Dollar General in Potterville                                      
  • Delta Kroger’s
  •  Family Fare in Eaton Rapids

Law enforcement agencies accepting donations include:

  •  Eaton County Sheriff’s Office                        
  • Eaton Rapids Police Department
  • Michigan State Police                                    
  • Potterville Police Departmen
  • Charlotte Police Department

