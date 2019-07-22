“Fill The Boot” effort kicks off at Capitol

Michigan fire fighters are fighting today to raise awareness and funds for a debilitating muscle disease.

They gathered at the state capitol building this morning to speak with lawmakers and the governor about their annual “Fill The Boot” effort to benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

This morning Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the kick-off for the “Fill The Boot” campaign which will officially begin later this week.

During the campaign firefighters collect spare change from drivers on the street, which goes toward research and resources for people struggling with Muscular Dystrophy.

Firefighters say they hope to raise more than $500,000 this year.



