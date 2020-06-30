Filling out your Census – Why it’s important

FILE – this April 5, 2020 file photo, shows An envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident in Detroit. A federal judge on Thursday, May 21, 2020, agreed to impose financial sanctions against the Trump administration for failing to produce hundreds of documents during litigation over whether a citizenship question could be added to the 2020 census. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

In Jackson, leaders say they don’t want the city to be left behind, especially when it comes to the census.

“We need all hands on deck,” said Executive Director of Non-Profit Network, and Jackson County Census Hub Administrator, Regina Pinney.

Pinney has been working to make communities better for more than 30 years, and knows how important it is to complete the census.

“If we are not fully counted, we are leaving money on the table, and we are leaving critical funds for all of the people that we need to serve, as our unemployment numbers rise,” said Pinney.

Right now, the City of Jackson has a response just over 60%, but some wards are closer to only 40% returns That is way behind other areas in Michigan. The City says, the information in the census helps everyone.

“The information that you provide will be used by the federal government to provide funding for a lot of different things like, health care, schools, parks, roads, a lot of programs,” said Public Information Officer for the City of Jackson, Aaron Dimick.

The city wants to see response numbers above 70%. Pinney says, the census will help non-profits everywhere to maximize their resources to give back to as many people as possible.

“It just makes the best use of our money, and our resources when we don’t have to divert it to fill a gap that our federal government could have filled, wanted to fill, had we filled out our census,” said Pinney.

Jackson will be holding a ‘Census Week of Action’ starting next Monday. By the way, it only takes 10 minutes to fill out a census form. Go to the link below to fill it out.

https://my2020census.gov/