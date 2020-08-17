Final 13 members picked for first-ever Redistricting Commission

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – It’s been years in the making and today Michigan now has its first Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission.

Thirteen commissioners were selected from a pool of 250,000 applications mailed to Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s office.

Applicants with an inherent conflict of interest, such as lobbyists, partisan politicians, and their staff and immediate family members, were disqualified from serving on the commission.

The group selected Monday will lead the process of redrawing legislative districts in the state.

The final list of commissioners is available online at www.redistrictingmichigan.org.

Michigan’s first Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission must convene its first meeting by October 15.

The Governor and Legislature are required to approve a budget for the commission for fiscal year 2021 by December 1, and the commission must hold at least 15 public meetings to gather public input before November 1, 2021.