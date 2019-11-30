FINAL: MSU 19 – Maryland 16

Earlier this week Spartan head coach Mark Dantonio said this game against Maryland was a “program game” for MSU.

Fans will have to determine if playing to a 6-6 level is the shape the Spartan football program is in.

The Spartans played ugly but came away with a 19-16 win on the strength of a 33-yard Matt Coughlin field goal with 2:19 to play in the game.

MSU had a 10-3 lead at the half and trailed 16-13 at the end of the third quarter.

As the fourth quarter was winding down the Spartans marched the ball from deep in their own territory to give Coughlin his game-winning shot.

The Spartans now end the regular season at 6-6.

Maryland finishes with a 3-9 mark.

This is the 12th season the Spartans are eligible to play in a postseason bowl under Mark Dantonio’s leadership.