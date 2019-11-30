FINAL: MSU 19 – Maryland 16

News
Posted: / Updated:

Earlier this week Spartan head coach Mark Dantonio said this game against Maryland was a “program game” for MSU.

Fans will have to determine if playing to a 6-6 level is the shape the Spartan football program is in.

The Spartans played ugly but came away with a 19-16 win on the strength of a 33-yard Matt Coughlin field goal with 2:19 to play in the game.

MSU had a 10-3 lead at the half and trailed 16-13 at the end of the third quarter.

As the fourth quarter was winding down the Spartans marched the ball from deep in their own territory to give Coughlin his game-winning shot.

The Spartans now end the regular season at 6-6.

Maryland finishes with a 3-9 mark.

This is the 12th season the Spartans are eligible to play in a postseason bowl under Mark Dantonio’s leadership.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan