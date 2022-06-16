LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — House Bill 5190 was signed into law by Governor Gretchen Whitmer Thursday, which will add a financial literacy course to Michigan’s high school curriculum.

Whitmer reflected on her own experiences as a mother, saying that she believes that future graduates of Michigan high schools should enter the world with the skill of financial literacy.

“Every young Michigander deserves to know how to budget, save, and invest their money wisely so they can get off a great start after high school, whether they go to college, start working, or open a small business,” said Governor Whitmer.

HB 5190 was sponsored by State Rep. Diana Farrington.

“Personal finance education will serve as a launchpad for Michigan graduates lifting off into adulthood, so they won’t be caught off guard by the financial decisions that await them,” said Farrington.

The new legislation will be adding to a half-credit finance course as a high school graduation requirement, starting with ninth-graders in 2024.