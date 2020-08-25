Find out sites of COVID-19 outbreaks in Michigan with health department’s new reporting feature

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan’s top health official today announced a new COVID-19 outbreak reporting feature on the state’s coronavirus website.

Dr. Joneigh S. Khaldun is the Chief Medical Executive and Chief Deputy Director for Health for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. She said the feature will allow the public to see which specific settings COVID-19 outbreaks are occurring.

Right now, the data show that nursing homes, followed by social gatherings (birthday and graduation parties, funerals and wedding celebrations) and offices rank in the top three for most COVID-19 outbreaks.

According to the data, Detroit has the most number of outbreaks and clusters, followed by Kalamazoo (region 3) and Grand Rapids (Region 2N) regions.

Last week, the state health department identified 70 new outbreaks, 15 fewer than the previous week, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun announced.

The state will update these numbers weekly in addition to the number of cases recovered from the virus. On Saturday, the state health department reported 75 percent of coronavirus cases recovered.

Even as many people continue to recover from the virus, it is still spreading within Michigan.

Case Breakdown by region

The city of Detroit still has the highest case rate, with 69 cases per 1 million people per day. However, the rate of positive cases has been decreasing over the past week.

In the Upper Peninsula and Saginaw areas, cases have been 57 cases per 1 million people per day, but in Saginaw, cases are increasing while cases in the UP are decreasing.

In Kalamazoo, the case rate is 53 cases per 1 million people daily. The rate has been dropping over the past two weeks.

Similarly, in Grand Rapids, cases have been decreases in the past two weeks with an average of 40 cases per 1 million people daily.

In Traverse City though, the cases have been increasing in the past two weeks with an average of 32 cases per million daily.

And the regions with the lowest COVID-19 case rate are Lansing and Jackson counties with 25 cases per 1 million people reported daily. These areas have seen decreases in the past one to two weeks.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun reported the state is seeing 3.3% of tests come back positive and “ideally, we want that number to come down lower,” she said.