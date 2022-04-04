(WLNS)—If you love to cook, you have something in common with Ariel. Ariel loves to make food, especially eggs. Scrambled, poached, or fried, it doesn’t matter.

Ariel says when she grows up she’d love to open a breakfast food-themed food truck.

Ariel is helpful and a hard worker, but when chores around the house are done, the fun begins. She loves games and crafts. She enjoys dancing and sports as well.

According to an adult close to her, “Ariel is very polite. She shares that she is really good at math and that she is nice. Ariel is described as very loving and always caring for others. Ariel is a very positive young lady who loves to talk about her life.”

Ariel is very close to her siblings and needs a forever home that would let her maintain those relationships. She would do best in a single-parent home with a female parent, a two-female parent home or a home with a mom and a dad.

Her new family should be experienced with trauma and are willing to help Ariel receive the services she needs.

“They should be patient and have the ability to give her one-on-one attention even if there are other children in the home,” says an adult close to her.

For more information about or to meet Ariel (C010287), please call the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE) at 800-589-MARE(6273).