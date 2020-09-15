Findings announced in police misconduct regarding Jackson public safety officer

Blackman-Leoni township officer David Lubahn is facing felony charges for professional misconduct for giving false testimony on a search warrant. The Attorney General says, this happened in October 2019.

“David Lubahn was one of several officers responding to a 9-1-1 call regarding multiple shots fired near the Comfort Inn and Suits in Blackman Township,” said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

The Attorney General says, when officers arrived to one of the rooms Lubahn is shown on body cam opening a safe, and finding a gun.

“At that time no search warrant had been issued,” said Nessel.

Nessel says Officer Lubahn did try, and to get a warrant, but that was after the fact. He’s also accused of lying on the police report.

“As a result of these finding we are charging officer Lubahn with one count of misconduct in office. A felony that carries up to five years in prison, or up to a $10,000 fine, and one count of perjury of a record, or document.”

The Attorney General says, investigations like this are happening because officers need to be held to a higher standard, and situations like this undermines the credibility of law enforcement.

“Obviously law enforcement officers take an oath of office, and we fully expect them to uphold that oath in their work.”

The Attorney General is also investigating another 21 law enforcement incidents from around the state.