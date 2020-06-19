Fire and police on scene in Lansing Township

Michigan
Posted: / Updated:

LANSING TWP., Mich (WLNS) – Police and fire from several departments are on the scene of what is initially reported as a barricaded gunman inside a burning apartment.

Just before 10:30 a.m. they were called to an apartment building near Wood Street and Barritt Street in Lansing Township, just south of Lake Lansing Road.

Firefighters had to wait for police to search and secure the building before putting out the fire.

6 News has crews on the scene and will update this story and more information becomes available.

