Fire and police on scene in Lansing Township

LANSING TWP., Mich (WLNS) – Police and fire from several departments are on the scene of what is initially reported as a barricaded gunman inside a burning apartment.

Just before 10:30 a.m. they were called to an apartment building near Wood Street and Barritt Street in Lansing Township, just south of Lake Lansing Road.

Firefighters had to wait for police to search and secure the building before putting out the fire.

