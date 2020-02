East Lansing, Mich. — Dozens of first responders fought a fire that started this morning at a business complex in East Lansing.

The fire broke out at 3600 block of Forest Rd. near Collins Rd. in East Lansing.

6 News team on the scene reported about 30 first responders from both East Lansing and meridian Township.

6 News has been working this morning to bring you the details regarding the cause of the fire and if there are any injuries.