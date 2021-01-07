Fire breaks out in Bunker Hill Township

Bunker Hill Township, Mich. (WLNS) — A fire broke out in Bunker Hill Township Thursday morning.

One of the two male residents living in the house was home at the time and fell asleep when the fire started– he was able to get out before the fire burned the house.

No one was injured in the house fire and officials report the house is a total loss.

Initial reports show that the fire started from a wood stove, but the cause is still under investigation.

Stockbridge Fire Department responded to this fire.

EDITOR’s NOTE: A previous version of the article stated the fire was located in Stockbridge. It has been updated to read Bunker Hill Township.