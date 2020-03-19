UPDATE: Fire crews respond to house fire in Lansing, 2 dead

UPDATE (8:35 a.m.) – Two people are dead following a late-night fire in Lansing.

A Lansing Fire Department spokesperson tells 6 News that a 29-year-old woman and a man, whose age has not been determined, where found dead inside a house on the 1000 block of Hapeman Street.

The fire was first reported just after 11 p.m. Wednesday night.

When crews arrived the house was completely engulfed in fire.

Firefighters were able to control the fire enough to search the inside, finding the two bodies.

Names of the victims have not been released.

Investigators will be working at the house today working to find a cause for the fire.

ORIGINAL REPORT – LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Fire crews are responding to a house fire in Lansing on Hapeman Street.

6 News crew on scene could see smoke coming from the home.

We are still working to find out if there are any injuries and how the fire started.