Fire rips through historic downtown in Michigan’s UP

CALUMET, Mich. (AP) — Fire damaged or destroyed buildings in a historic downtown block in Michigan’s far northern Upper Peninsula.

Video posted online by WLUC-TV showed a shower of bricks as a building collapsed in Calumet, a village in Houghton County, 275 miles northwest of the Mackinac Bridge.

The fire began around 11 p.m. Friday. Hundreds of people flocked to the site to watch firefighters try to control the blaze, The Daily Mining Gazette reported.

At least three firefighters were treated for smoke inhalation and minor injuries, sheriff’s Deputy Tyler Harju said.

At least 30 people were displaced.

Calumet, which is known for its copper mining history, has a population of approximately 750 people. It is surrounded by a more populous township.