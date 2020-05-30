Fire roars through southside Lansing building

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Fire has caused heavy damage to a building on Lansing’s southside.

Crews from several local fire departments were called to the 4400 block of Seaway Drive just after 8:30 p.m. Friday night.

That’s off of Waverly Road on Lansing’s southside.

When they arrived the townhome building, which was unoccupied, was burning so intensely that siding on a neighboring building was melted.

The four units in the townhouse were destroyed.

6 News photojournalist Blair Nelson reports that the smoke was visible for miles.

The fire was contained just after 9:00 p.m.

There are no reports of injuries or what caused the fire.

>>>This story is developing and will be updated