LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Crews are responding to a fire affecting multiple buildings near Willow Road and Theodore Street in Lansing.

Multiple fires appear to be threatening multiple buildings on the 1200 block of Theodore Street near West Willow Road and North MLK Boulevard.

Officials first arrived at the fire around 5:00 p.m.

Two homes on Theodore and another on Willow were on fire.

One fire spread to a garage as well.

The Lansing Fire Department, Police Department, and the BWL are on scene.

The entire block also appears to be sectioned off.

6 News is on the scene and will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.