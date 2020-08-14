Three kids and mother pulled out from house fire in Leslie

UPDATE (2:19 p.m.) — Police say an electrical fire that started with a toaster caused the house fire in Leslie Friday afternoon.

They are guessing the house is a complete loss.

UPDATE: (1:38 p.m.) — Three kids and a mother were pulled out from a house by a sergeant in Leslie Friday afternoon.

All four are on the way to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

The Leslie Police sergeant, Evan Bennehoff is being called the hero of the day after saving the children. According to Leslie Police, two of the children are special needs kids.

6 News reporter Jordan Gulkis is on the scene. Below is her Facebook live reporting from the residence where fire crews are responding.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Leslie, Mich., (WLNS) — Fire crews are responding to a house fire that broke out around 1:00 p.m. at 211 Butler St. in Leslie.

Delhi Township Fire, Mason Fire Department, Rives Township Fire and Onondaga Fire Departments are on the scene.

The 6 News crew is on the scene right now.

>>> This is a developing story.

Stay with 6 News on our 6 News App, Twitter, Facebook and WLNS.com for more updates.