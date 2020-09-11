Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in 12 western states

Wildfires are burning in nearly a dozen states.

In San Francisco, smoke and ash fills the air, and at times, blocking out much of the sunlight, and then lighting up the night sky.

Talent, Oregon is one of the handful of towns destroyed by wildfires raging throughout the Western U.S.

“This could be the greatest loss of human lives and property due to wildfire in our state’s history,” Gov. Kate Brown (D-Oregon) said.

A 12-year-old boy and his grandmother died in Marion County.

Les Hallman is the incident Commander of the Oregon State Fire Marshal Green Team who said this year’s fire season is not looking good.

“We’re going to see, and continue to see a lot of devastation and loss of life,” Hallman said.

In Washington, a one-year-old named Uriel Hyland died when the Cold Springs fire tore through Okanogan County. His parents are in the hospital with severe burns.

Sheriff Tony Hawkley is with Okanogan County in Washington.

“It makes you think of ‘Where would I be if this was my child?” Sheriff Hawkley said.

In the eastern part of the state, a wildfire is estimated to have destroyed 80 percent of the town of Malden.

Shannon Thornton is a resident in Malden whose home was destroyed.

“Everything that we own over the past twenty years gone,” Thornton said.

At least three people have died. Hampton is still waiting to hear from her sons. She and her grand daguther spent the night outside a Walmart with ash blowing through the car window.

In San Francisco, it’s a sign of the historic wildfire season with orange skies blanketing the city.