LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Fire crews from Delta Township and the Lansing Fire Department were called to the Delta Retirement Center shortly before midnight on Thursday, April 7, after authorities say a fire alarm was pulled.

Upon arrival, officials say they found a small fire in the building’s attic, which was quickly put out.

Authorities tell 6 News a few residents were displaced due to the blaze, but the facility has room where they can stay.

No injuries were reported, and officials say the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is still a developing story, as we learn more, 6 News will keep you updated.