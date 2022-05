DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) Mid-Michigan fire departments rescued a woman’s kittens from a fire in Delta Township on Wednesday.

First responders were notified of a house fire at 7:18 p.m. on Heather Haven Drive.

Lansing and Delhi Fire Departments arrived on scene and rescued pets from the home, including kittens.

A ladder truck from Mason was also dispatched but was sent back as it was unneeded.

The fire caused extensive damage to the home’s garage. The cause is still under investigation.