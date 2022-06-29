LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Beginning Wednesday, fireworks are legal to be set off in most of Mid-Michigan.

Under the Lansing City Ordinance, fireworks can be set off Wednesday, June 29, through through Monday, July 4 from 11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m.

To find when your specific location is able to light off fireworks click here.

Officials say fireworks are only allowed to be let off on personal property, not on public streets, sidewalks, school property, church property or anywhere else.

Officials also want to remind residents that violating these rules could lead to a $1,000 fine for each infraction.

While seeing the bright colors in the sky can be enjoyable, experts say each year thousands of people are injured while using consumer fireworks, leading to burns, other injuries and even death.

“We want to make sure that if fireworks are used that everyone gives the fireworks space, that they have water nearby or a hose,” Michael McLeieer, firefighter and President of E.S.C.A.P.E Incorporated said. “People should also make sure that they never go up to that firework especially if it malfunctions, it could still go off and cause injuries or death.”

Sparklers can reach up to 1200 degrees, which is over three times the temperature it takes to bake a cake in the oven.

Experts say fires are another concern with an average of 18,500 being started each year from fireworks.

“Adolescence are into thrill seeking and could be into risk taking, and they don’t anticipate what might go wrong,” McLeieer said. “It’s always important that we anticipate what might happen and prevent that injury or death from happening.”

Firework Safety Tips:

Be aware of surroundings

Check instructions

Keep a close eye on children and pets

Avoid using consumer fireworks by going to a professional show instead

Look on the ground for hot sparklers that could be laying around

There are several other ways families can enjoy Independence Day safely.

“Now there can be some fun ways we celebrate without fireworks and still celebrate and still enjoy an Independence Day weekend,” McLeieer said. “Glow sticks are a good opportunity for kids or friends, noisemakers are found at local party stores and even red white and blue silly string makes for a fun activity for all ages.”