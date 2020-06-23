Fireworks set off in cities across the country, local officials take action

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — If you’ve noticed the loud booming of fireworks lately, so has the Lansing Police Department.

Now police officers are on the streets investigating the illegal use of the explosives and violators will be subject to a civil infraction with a $1,000 fine.

This is not something happening just here, but in cities across the states.

Sargeant Keith Gomez with the Pasadena, Calif. police tells CBS News that the department has seen an influx of calls relating to the fireworks.

“It started very early in June and just the sheer volume of illegal fireworks being deployed, the amount of calls for service we’re getting, the amount of calls for service we’re getting has just skyrocketed this year for some reason.”

In New York City, Mayor Bill DeBlasio said “we go at the suppliers. There will be all sorts of actions taken. Undercover buys, sting operations, finding where the supply is and cutting it off at the knees,” he said.